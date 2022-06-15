Scope

The Biology of Archaea section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of the structure, function, and evolutionary origin of the domain Archaea.

Led by Dr. Eveline Peeters from Vrije University Brussels and Dr. Wei Qin from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Biology of Archaea section welcomes submissions in various domains of archaeal research, which aim to enhance our knowledge of their molecular and cellular biology, biogeochemical and ecological functions, co-evolution with the earth system, and implications for life elsewhere in the universe.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include but may not be limited to:

archaeal catabolic diversity and versatility

archaeal ecology and environmental interactions

archaeal lipids, carbohydrates, and metabolites

archaeal molecular and cellular biology

archaeal nucleic acids and proteins

archaeal phylogenetics and evolution in space and time

archaeal structure and function

archaeal synthetic biology for industrial, medical and one health applications

laboratory and natural environment studies of archaea

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of archaeal biology, ecology, and evolution.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Biology of Archaea does not consider submissions that simply announce the accessibility of archaeal genome sequences or other traces of nucleic acids without demonstrated relevance for the studied archaea. Studies without experimental replications or disclosure of reproducible methods are also excluded. Furthermore, manuscripts focusing on bacterial ecology, genetic sequencing, or cellular biology without a foundation in archaeal organisms or lacking a strong connection to archaeal biology are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of archaeal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

In collaboration with the Society for Archaeal Biology.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.