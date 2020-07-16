Scope

The mission of the Biology of Archaea specialty is to contribute new knowledge to our understanding of structure, function and evolutionary origin of the domain Archaea that was boldly proposed by Carl Woese in 1977. While the existence of Archaea was initially discovered in “extreme” environments inhabitable to most if not all other macro- and microorganisms, molecular detection to date has discovered numerous archaeal taxa, from phyla to species, that are omnipresent as planktonic cells, in association with other microorganisms and macro-organisms as well as residents in complex biofilms and mineral/rock matrices in virtually all environments on planet Earth, which reflects itself in the vast catabolic diversity and versatility of the archaea.

The specialty encourages submissions reporting advancement in the understanding of Archaea, their molecular and cellular biology, ecological functions and evolution. We invite manuscripts that report results obtained working with cells in pure or enrichment cultures in the laboratory or in complex natural environments, or based on analyses of nucleic acids, proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, metabolites and other markers of archaeal structure and function.

While some studies might include descriptive and observational data, these should be placed in a broader biological or ecological context and significance, and authors must provide evidence for the conclusions drawn. Reports falling into the categories below will not be considered for review:

manuscripts that simply announce the accessibility of archaeal genome sequences, other traces of nucleic acids with or without metadata available from the sequence repository without demonstrated relevance for the biology of the studied archaea

manuscripts reporting studies without experimental replications or disclosure of reproducible methods.

Using the innovative Frontiers peer review, our major purpose is to accelerate scientific communication and stimulate research activity that focus on the Biology of Archaea.