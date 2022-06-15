Scope

The Extreme Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on microbial life thriving or persisting under extreme environmental conditions.

Led by Dr. Andreas Teske from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Extreme Microbiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiology, which explore the connections between extremophiles and their unique environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptations and strategies of extremophiles

biochemical pathways and functions adapted to extreme conditions

deep marine and terrestrial subsurface environments

desiccation, ionic damage, and radiation exposure

extremophilic enzymes

extremotolerant microorganisms and their habitats

fluctuating environmental conditions and microbial responses

genome-based evolution of extremophiles

hot springs and deep sea vents

microbial life in space and beyond earth

permanently cold deep sea environments

polar and mountain regions with permanent frost

structural adaptations of microbes to extreme conditions

ultra-dry soils, such as those found in deserts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and adaptations of microorganisms in extreme environments, as well as their physiological stress responses and growth limitations.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Extreme Microbiology section does not consider standard taxon or genome descriptions without new biological insights and may only be reviewed if they demonstrate experimentally that they lead to new biological insights on the studied microorganism in extreme environments. Submissions related to medical treatments, indoor environments, or public health concerns that do not involve extremophilic microorganisms or their unique adaptations to extreme conditions are outside the scope of this section. Authors may want to consider other publication venues that specialize in such descriptions or studies unrelated to the biology and ecology of extremophiles.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.