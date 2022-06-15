Scope

The Food Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of microbes and their impact on food safety, quality, and public health.

Led by Dr. Aldo Corsetti and Dr. Giovanna Suzzi from the University of Teramo, the Food Microbiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of food microbiology, which connect scientific research with public health concerns and food industry applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation and response mechanisms of food-borne microbes in food chain environments

development of probiotics as food supplements and their effects on host health

evolutionary dynamics of food-borne pathogenic microbes and their value in food processing and safety

genomics and functional genomics of pathogenic and value-adding technological microbes

industrial and biotechnological exploitation of microbial diversity for improving food quality, safety, and health properties

microbiology of fermented foods

molecular methods for identification, typing, and characterization of food-associated microbes and complex microbial communities

predictive microbiology and its application to food and process optimization and risk assessment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between microbes and various aspects of food safety, quality, and public health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the food microbiology, food safety, quality, public health, and industrial applications, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Food Microbiology section does not consider submissions that lack a fundamental basis in food microbiology or its related fields. However, studies that contribute to the understanding of food safety, quality, public health, and industrial applications, even if not directly focused on microbial aspects, may still be considered if they provide valuable insights and connections to the field of food microbiology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of food microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.