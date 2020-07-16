Main content

Scope Food Microbiology focuses on a wide variety of current research on microbes that have both beneficial and deleterious effects on the safety and quality of foods, and are thus a concern of public health. Food Microbiology publishes significant basic and applied research in the following areas: Food-borne microbes and their interactions with various foods and food chain environments including their adaptation and response mechanisms to food-processing and food-handling stresses.

Industrial and biotechnological exploitation of microbial diversity and versatility for the improvement of quality, safety and healthy properties of processed foods.

Microbiology of fermented foods.

Evolutionary dynamics of food-borne pathogenic microbes and those of value to food processing and safety in their different ecological contexts.

Genomics and functional genomics of pathogenic and value-adding technological microbes.

Molecular methods for the identification, typing and characterization of food-associated microbes and complex microbial communities.

Development of probiotics as food supplements and their effects on human health including effects on host gut microbiota.

Predictive microbiology and its application to food and process optimization and risk assessment. One ultimate goal is to facilitate and accelerate communication among food microbiologists and those active in pertinent other areas of the sciences, and stimulate new perspectives and innovation. Another very important goal is to contribute to a constructive dialog between scientists and the lay public on issues of food safety, food quality and healthy lifestyles. Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fmicb

Electronic ISSN 1664-302X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Food Microbiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Food Microbiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.