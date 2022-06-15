Scope

The Infectious Agents and Disease section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing our understanding of infectious agents and diseases in humans and animals.

Led by Dr. Axel Cloeckaert from Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE), the Infectious Agents and Disease section welcomes submissions in the various domains of infectious disease research, which aim to enhance knowledge and develop prevention and treatment strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

causal agents of disease in humans and animals

diversity of infectious agents and their pathogenicity mechanisms

emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases

epidemic success of established pathogens

experimental pathogenicity studies

genome-informed studies of pathogenicity

healthcare-acquired infections

molecular, antigenic, and serological tests for identification

prevention and treatment measures or strategies

transmission modes of infectious agents (direct, indirect, vector-borne, zoonotic)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the infectious agents, their pathogenicity mechanisms, and the development of prevention and treatment strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of infectious agents and diseases, pathogenicity mechanisms, prevention and treatment strategies, and transmission modes in humans and animals, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Infectious Agents and Disease section does not consider studies that solely focus on statistical analyses or research that lacks a foundation in the understanding, prevention, or treatment of infectious diseases. However, studies related to microbiota will be considered if they have a direct connection to infectious diseases. Additionally, studies with insufficient methodological rigor or lacking a foundation in the section's scope will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of infectious disease research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.