axel cloeckaert
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Cordoba
Córdoba, Spain
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
Faculty of Medicine, Kuwait University
Kuwait City, Kuwait
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Urbino Carlo Bo
Urbino, Italy
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Kansas
Lawrence, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
School of Biology and Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, University of Mpumalanga
Mbombela, South Africa
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
Faculté des Sciences, Aix Marseille Université
Marseille, France
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
New York Medical College
Valhalla, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
Institute of Experimental Zooprophylactic of the Lazio and Tuscany Regions (IZSLT)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
National Institute of Public Health (NIPH)
Prague, Czechia
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Infectious Agents and Disease