Scope

Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants is a Specialty Section of Frontiers in Microbiology devoted to communicating cutting-edge research on cellular microorganisms, viruses and subviral agents. This includes the molecular underpinnings, their evolution and outcomes of mechanisms that govern the associations of cellular microorganisms with higher and lower plants as well as phototrophic protists. Submitted experimental work will focus on the biology of the microbes that associate with their hosts as endo- or ectophytes in health (commensalism, mutualism, neutralism) or disease (amensalism, antagonism, competition, parasitism). Work with focus on the eco-physiology and eco-genomics of these interactions at the level of community and systems ecology will also be considered.

In addition, article submissions on major advancements in the understanding of viruses and subviral agents (nucleic acid satellites and viroids) that infect plants and algae are welcome. In particular, we welcome papers that focus on the molecular, cellular or structural biology of virus-plant interactions, plant virus replication/gene expression, model studies of plant virus infections, plant viral populations and evolution, epidemiology, and the control of plant virus infections. Also, papers focusing on the microbe/virus side of interactions with plants facilitated by vectors including vector-borne diseases will be considered.

To be considered for review, reported quantitative analyses need to be based on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative assays, quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics), and qPCR expression analysis as well as phenotypic measurements. All nucleic acid sequences produced or used for analyses in the presented work must be deposited and accessible in pertinent public databases and repositories by adhering to the newest guidelines and be available at the time of review. All work that proposes changes to existing taxonomy and nomenclature needs to be presented in compliance with the guidelines issued by the International Committee on Systematics of Prokaryotes (ICSP) or the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV). Submitted work including microbes and viruses that are subject to regulatory oversight require evidence of current approval by pertinent regulatory agencies.

For submissions focusing on the biology of host responses to interactions with microbes or viruses please consider pertinent specialties such as Plant Pathogen Interactions and Plant Symbiotic Interactions in Frontiers in Plant Science.

Studies falling in the following categories will not be considered for review, unless they are extended to provide new and meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of the studied microbe or virus:

• Comparative transcriptomic analyses that report a collection of differentially expressed genes, some validated by qPCR under different conditions or treatments.

• Descriptive studies that merely define gene families using basic phylogenetics and assign cursory functional attributions (e.g. promoter analysis, informatic parameters, expression profiles, metabolites levels).

• Studies that only present nucleic acid sequences of microbial and viral genomes accompanied with information that is retrievable from pertinent data bases and repositories or basic phylogenetic analyses.