Scope

The Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the complex relationships between cellular microorganisms, viruses, and their plant hosts.

Led by Dr. Jesús Navas-Castillo from IHSM La Mayora, CSIC, and Dr. Trevor Charles from the University of Waterloo, the Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiology and virology, which aim to enhance our understanding of these interactions and their implications for plant health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular microorganisms and their associations with higher and lower plants

commensalism, mutualism, and neutralism in plant-microbe interactions

eco-physiology and eco-genomics of plant-microbe interactions

endophytic and ectophytic microbes in plant health and disease

epidemiology and control of plant virus infections

molecular, cellular, and structural biology of virus-plant interactions

plant virus replication, gene expression, and evolution

vector-borne diseases and their impact on plant-microbe/virus interactions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, molecular mechanisms, and ecological implications of microbe and virus interactions with plants.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants section does not consider studies that do not provide new and meaningful insights into gene/protein function or the biology of the studied microbe or virus, such as comparative transcriptomic analyses, descriptive studies defining gene families, and studies presenting only nucleic acid sequences of microbial and viral genomes. Additionally, topics unrelated to plant-microbe and plant-virus interactions, such as heavy metal bioremediation, fermentation quality, marine ecology, and gut microbiome, are not considered. However, the section may consider submissions related to medicinal applications if they are directly relevant to plant-microbe and plant-virus interactions and contribute to the understanding of these interactions and their implications for plant health and disease.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology and virology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.