Scope

The Microbial Symbioses section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the fundamental aspects of symbiotic microbial interactions.

Led by Dr. M Pilar Francino from Fundación para el Fomento de la Investigación Sanitaria y Biomédica de la Comunitat Valenciana (FISABIO), Dr. Takema Fukatsu from National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and Dr. Zhiyong Li from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Microbial Symbioses section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbial symbiosis, which aim to enhance the understanding of complex microbial interactions with other organisms.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecology and evolution of symbiotic partnerships

mechanisms of symbiotic interactions

model studies for understanding basic functions, ecology, and evolution of symbiotic communities

novel technological approaches for deciphering complex symbiotic relationships in unexplored systems

studies on microbial interactions with host metabolism and communication with organs and tissues

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the mechanisms, ecology, and evolution of symbiotic microbial interactions, as well as their impact on the broader environment.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Microbial Symbioses section does not consider submissions focused on descriptive studies lacking a clear hypothesis or new insight into microbial interactions. However, studies on microbial interactions with host metabolism and communication with organs and tissues, such as the brain-gut axis, are within the scope of this section. The section also excludes submissions related to control, prevention, and treatment of microbial diseases, particularly those of a clinical or veterinarian nature, unless they specifically address symbiotic relationships between microorganisms and their hosts. Additionally, studies emphasizing disease treatments, diagnosis, exercise interventions, or biochemical screening unrelated to microbial interactions are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbial symbiosis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.