Scope

The Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of microbial chemistry and biogeochemistry with environmental and Earth sciences.

Led by Dr. David Emerson from Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, and Prof. Ruiyong Zhang from the Institute of Oceanology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microbiological chemistry and geomicrobiology that connect the understanding of chemical reactions and processes facilitated by microbes with their environmental consequences.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

enzymology of elemental or molecular transformations of environmental importance.

metal homeostasis in single- and multi-cellular organisms (cellular physiology)

microbe-plant interactions that impact biogeochemical processes

microbe-rock/mineral interactions

microbial ecology and physiology of biogeochemical processes

microbially driven biomineralization and mineral dissolution

microbially driven molecular transformations of natural or anthropogenic chemicals in the environment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemical reactions and processes governing microbiological processes and their impact on the Earth's biosphere and geosphere.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance our knowledge on biomineralization, including lithotrophic reactions; mineral dissolution and transport; microbial transformations, including enzymological studies, of natural or anthropogenic chemicals in the environment; microbial ecology and physiology of biogeochemical processes; microbe-plant interactions that have biogeochemical consequences, and microbe-rock/mineral interactions. Topics for the section are especially relevant to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology section does not encourage studies that are primarily taxonomic in nature, nor does it consider submissions focusing on human or animal health, medical diagnostics, or aquaculture. However, it does welcome submissions related to microbe-animal interactions, as long as they emphasize the chemical and geological aspects of microbial interactions and processes, and their impact on the Earth's biosphere.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiological chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.