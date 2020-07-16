Main content

Scope The Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology Specialty promotes the integration of microbial chemistry (in the broadest sense) with environmental and Earth sciences. The scope encompasses the molecules and chemical reactions that govern microbiological processes facilitated by microbes, including those involved in biogeochemical cycles and microbe-rock/mineral, microbe-microbe, microbe-plant and microbe-animal interactions. Such reactions extend from the intracellular to extracellular milieu. They impact the Earth’s biosphere on spatial scales ranging from molecular to global, and over timescales stretching from femtoseconds to billions of years.



Specific topics include biomineralization and mineral dissolution, element transformations and transport, enzymology, and metal homeostasis in single- and multi-cellular organisms, and their environmental consequences; of particular interests are transformations and the flow of toxic and essential elements through biological and environmental systems. To this end, we encourage a broad view of microbiological chemistry and its interactions with elements of the Periodic Table including metals and metalloids, radionuclides, halides, silicon and other non-metal essential elements. Both laboratory studies and field investigations are appropriate topics for publication.



Publishing in Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology will foster interdisciplinary approaches encompassing diverse disciplines such as bioinorganic chemistry and metallobiochemistry, bioorganic chemistry, structural and computational biology, biogeochemistry and astrobiology, mineralogy, sedimentary geology, and geobiology, environmental and analytical chemistry, environmental and molecular microbiology, and microbial ecology. Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fmicb

Electronic ISSN 1664-302X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Microbiological Chemistry and Geomicrobiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

