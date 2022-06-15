Scope

The Microbiotechnology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the diverse capabilities of microorganisms and their applications in biotechnology.

Led by Dr. Eric Altermann from Massey University, School of Veterinary Science, and Dr. William Hickey from University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Microbiotechnology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of environmental microbiology, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioremediation and degradation of environmental contaminants

characterization of novel biochemical pathways or enzymatic mechanisms

environmental biotechnology for addressing pollution and toxicants

metabolic engineering, enzyme optimization, and fermentation optimization

microbial interactions with toxicants and activation of harmful compounds

microbial utilization in agriculture, industry, and environmental applications

new methods, processes, and protocols for biotechnological applications

utilization of microbes as analytical systems, including biosensors and tracking methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse applications of microorganisms in biotechnology and their potential to address societal needs and advance human endeavors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bioremediation, degradation of environmental contaminants, environmental biotechnology, microbial utilization in agriculture, industry, and environmental applications, and metabolic engineering, enzyme optimization, and fermentation optimization. Topics for the section are especially relevant to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Microbiotechnology section does not consider submissions limited to descriptive studies and observational that are based on bioinformatic analyses or 'omics' data alone. For example, studies limited to sequencing and sequence analyses of nucleic acid extracts (i.e., 16S rRNA gene amplicon libraries, shot-gun genomic analyses “metagenomics”). Additionally, studies that are focused on chemical work and lack a substantial microbial component are not within the scope of Microbiotechnology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.