Scope

The Microorganisms in Vertebrate Digestive Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of microbial ecosystems within the digestive tracts of vertebrates.

Led by Dr. Knut Rudi from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences, Dr. Liping Zhao from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and Dr. Sinead Waters from University of Galway, the Microorganisms in Vertebrate Digestive Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the complex interactions between microorganisms and their vertebrate hosts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological, chemical, and physical stressors affecting microbiome composition and dynamics

diversity and abundance of mutualistic, commensal, and pathogenic microorganisms in the vertebrate digestive tract

gastrointestinal microbiome composition and its relationship with the host immune system and health

long- and short-term dynamics of microbial communities in relation to age, diet, and other factors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, dynamics, and function of microbial ecosystems in vertebrate digestive systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Microorganisms in Vertebrate Digestive Systems does not consider purely descriptive studies without a hypothesis and experimentation documenting correlations between changes in the digestive tract ecosystem and its effects on the host. However, submissions focusing on the impact of medical treatments, surgical procedures, and other factors on the microbial interactions within the digestive systems of vertebrates may be considered if they provide a clear connection to the microbiome and its role in host health. Studies solely focusing on heart health, smoking effects, or training and management practices without a direct link to the gastrointestinal microbiome are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.