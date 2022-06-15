Scope

The Phage Biology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the biological aspects of viruses that infect bacteria, archaea, protists, and fungi.

Led by Dr. Sangryeol Ryu from Seoul National University and Dr. Zuzanna Drulis-Kawa from University of Wrocław, the Phage Biology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of phage biology, which contribute to the understanding of the molecular and structural biology of bacteriophages and archaeophages.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attachment to and penetration into the host in their extracellular virion state

gene expression activities of host cells in their infectious state

mechanisms of persistence

molecular and structural biology of bacteriophages and archaeophages

phage genomes affecting replication

research on viruses infecting protists and fungi (mycoviruses)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biological aspects of viruses that infect bacteria, archaea, protists, and fungi.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Phage Biology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on material science, particle physics, or chemistry, as these fields are beyond its scope. However, the section will consider manuscripts that discuss the biological aspects of viruses that infect bacteria, archaea, protists, and fungi, and contribute to the understanding of the molecular and structural biology of bacteriophages and archaeophages. Manuscripts that simply announce the accessibility of phage genome sequences without demonstrated relevance for the studied phages, or those reporting studies without experimental replications or disclosure of reproducible methods, will not be considered for review.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of phage biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.