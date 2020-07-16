Scope

Phage Biology is a specialty section devoted to communicating cutting-edge research on all biological aspects of viruses that require bacteria and archaea as their hosts for proliferation. This specialty section encourages submissions reporting advances in the understanding of the molecular and structural biology of Bacteriophages and Archaephages including mechanisms of persistence, attachment to and penetration into the host in their extracellular virion state and how phage genomes affect replication and gene expression activities of their host cells in their infectious state. Manuscripts reporting research on viruses infecting protists and fungi (mycoviruses) will also be considered for review.

While some studies might include descriptive and observational data, these should be placed in a broader biological or ecological context and significance, and authors must provide evidence for the conclusions drawn. Submissions falling into the categories below will not be considered for review:

manuscripts that simply announce the accessibility of phage genome sequences, other traces of nucleic acids with or without metadata available from the sequence repository without demonstrated relevance for the biology of the studied phages

manuscripts reporting studies without experimental replications or disclosure of reproducible methods.

Manuscripts with a focus on the application of selected phages may benefit for submission to our Antimicrobials, Resistance and Chemotherapy section or Food Microbiology section. Manuscripts reporting virus interaction with eukaryotic hosts may benefit from submission to the Virology (animals and fungi) or Microbe and Virus Interactions with Plants sections.