Scope

The Systems Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and predicting the spatial and temporal interactions in dynamic microbial systems.

Led by Dr. George Tsiamis from the University of Patras and Dr. Matthias Hess from the University of California, Davis, the Systems Microbiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of microbiology, which connect interdisciplinary expertise to address contemporary questions in biotechnology, geochemistry, microbial ecology, and related disciplines.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinformatics and computational microbiology

functional genomics

metagenomics

metametabolomics

metaproteomics

metatranscriptomics

microbial ecology and evolution

single cell genomics

synthetic microbiology

Synthetic Microbial Ecology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and processes within microbial systems, as well as the development of standards for data exchange and communication obtained from existing and evolving omics platforms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the bioinformatics and computational microbiology, functional genomics, metagenomics, metametabolomics, metaproteomics, metatranscriptomics, microbial ecology and evolution, single cell genomics, and synthetic microbiology in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 2 (sustainable agriculture), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Systems Microbiology section does not consider studies solely based on amplicon profiles, unless they provide insight into the microbiological system or process being studied with a clear hypothesis and experimentation. While this section does not primarily focus on topics related to medical treatment, public health, pregnancy and gestation, or disease pathogenesis, submissions that address these topics in the context of microbial systems and their interactions, and contribute to the understanding of spatial and temporal interactions in dynamic microbial systems, will be considered.

Submissions need to include Minimum Information about any (x) Sequence (MIxS) standard as outlined by https://www.gensc.org/. A checklist for the different samples types can be found here: https://eu01.l.antigena.com/l/5U3dcvJB24sMBt8yrsq~cZAI_2VUF0IZAsKAeUQpRRsBB7fro~bWIu~wH1CKhfA9~udISH-HHaGHQwlULfotbVxCR9fwgRV_ew1rWDCVuAWVEMgDKMBXZMFlGahjzzxZHoO~EylrigF0Urz18HBw6-hzOx4d2i6UBUyDY44nMkK4z4rhX40b2ytEo8lhwlWFub~sNMLSJwfr9K3kwl-IwYpSdXCa-DT

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.