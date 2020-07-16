Scope

The biosphere of planet Earth is dominated by microorganisms that respond to changes in their environment and by doing so, they also shape the environment at local and global scales. To understand and predict the spatial and temporal interactions in these dynamic systems of activity and reactivity in detail, it is crucial to understand all biotic and abiotic components of individual systems and how they are interconnected at resolution from a single-cell to a whole-system level. Recent advances in experimental and computational biology have provided us with the tools to generate large sets of biological data, analyze and process them into accessible and standardized formats, and formulate hypotheses that need to be tested experientially using consistent procedures, which shall eventually lead to improved algorithms and models. A system-wide analysis of these large data sets generated using diverse next generation omics platforms includes also the incorporation of historic and new metadata produced with genetic, biochemical and physiological approaches in ecological and evolutionary contexts. The long-term goal of “Systems Microbiology” as a Specialty Section of Microbiology is to serve as a communication platform for the exchange of ideas, hypotheses and findings between microbiologists with expertise in Metagenomics, Metatranscriptomics, Metaproteomics, Metametabolomics, Single Cell Genomics, Functional Genomics, Synthetic Microbiology, Bioinformatics and Computational Microbiology as they address contemporary questions of Biotechnology, Geochemistry, Microbial Ecology and related disciplines. Communication across these diverse lines of expertise requires a common language that will develop with practice and serve to identify simplified biological systems such as the molecular underpinnings of the biogeochemical processes that shape our planet and hold the potential for utilization in many agricultural, medical and other industrial processes that influence various aspects of plant, animal, insect and human biology.

Manuscripts submitted to Systems Microbiology should address experimental and theoretical aspects of the wider field of Systems Microbiology; in particular, they should i) address and advance biological or technical challenges to data collection, storage and processing, and ii) provide towards progress in the development of standards for the exchange and communication of these data obtained from existing and evolving omics platforms as well as their processing and analyses.

Please consider the quality and content requirements for experimental studies as outlined below:

Systems Microbiology does not consider descriptive studies that are solely based on amplicon (eg. 16S rRNA) profiles, unless they are accompanied by a clear hypothesis and experimentation and provide insight into the microbiological system or process being studied. If your manuscript include amplicon profiles please make sure that your abstract include a clear statement on why we should consider your manuscript. Especially helpful would be to specify in your abstract the methods used to test the hypothesis and how the reported results support and validate this hypothesis.

Manuscripts without a focus on Microbial Systems will reach a larger peer audience when communicated through the Systems Biology specialty of one of the following field journals: Frontiers in Neuroscience, Frontiers in Physiology, Frontiers in Genetics or Frontiers in Applied Mathematics and Statistics.