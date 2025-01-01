jean armengaud
Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique et aux Energies Alternatives (CEA)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
King Saud University
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
San Antonio, United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Environmental Institute, s.r.o.
Kos, Slovakia
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
University of Arizona
Tucson, United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Water Research Institute, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Agricultural Research Service, United States Department of Agriculture
Washington D.C., United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
Woods Hole, United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Norwegian University of Life Sciences
As, Norway
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
University of Patras
Patras, Greece
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Georgia State University
Atlanta, United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Universidad de la República
Montevideo, Uruguay
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
University of Georgia
Athens, United States
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University
Jhansi, India
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology
Le Mans Université
Le Mans, France
Community Reviewer
Systems Microbiology