Scope

The Terrestrial Microbiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and understanding of microbial functions in terrestrial ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Paola Grenni from Water Research Institute, National Research Council, and Dr. Jeanette Norton from Utah State University, the Terrestrial Microbiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of microbiology, which aim to enhance knowledge on the functioning of microbes in terrestrial environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation and evolution of microbial communities

biogeochemical cycling and its impact on ecosystems

effects of climate variabiliry on terrestrial microbial communities and functions

effects of land cover change on terrestrial microbial communities and functions

effects of soil pollution on microbial communities and functions

food web structure and functioning

genetic, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and metabolomic aspects of terrestrial microorganisms

interactions at the water-soil interface and their impact on microbial ecology

interactions between microorganisms and their biotic and abiotic environments

laboratory and environmental experiments with pure cultures or mixed populations

microbial diversity and potential functions in terrestrial ecosystems

new techniques in visualization, isotopic tracers, and molecular and chemical techniques for studying microbial communities

physiological responses of terrestrial microorganisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the roles and interactions of bacteria, archaea, microbial eukarya, and viruses in terrestrial ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of microbial functions in terrestrial ecosystems, adaptation and evolution of microbial communities, biogeochemical cycling, food web structure and functioning, and interactions between microorganisms and their environments, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 14 (Life Below Water), and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Terrestrial Microbiology section does not consider submissions focused on radiation effects or general cell biology research that lacks a relevance to terrestrial microbial ecosystems. However, morphological studies with a clear microbial connection to terrestrial environments may be considered. Studies that do not emphasize the role of microorganisms in terrestrial environments, including their adaptation, evolution, biogeochemical cycling, food web structure, and interactions with their environments, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of microbiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.