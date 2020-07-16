Main content

Scope The section is devoted to advancing the knowledge on the functioning of microbes in terrestrial environments with a focus on soil, mineral and subsurface (non-aquatic) ecosystems. Terrestrial microbiological studies involve diverse and interdisciplinary approaches that span submicron to landscape, single cell to community, and second to millennial scales. Microorganisms play crucial roles in the functioning of all ecosystems and are essential to biogeochemical cycles, ensuring the habitability of our planet. As yet, the vast majority of microbial diversity and potential functions is largely unexplored. This gap in knowledge is particularly evident in terrestrial ecosystems inhabited by genetically, physiologically and ecologically diverse microbes and microbial communities that exhibit many different patterns of evolution, adaptation and physiological responses. The Terrestrial Microbiology Section of Frontiers in Microbiology hopes to accelerate the field by publishing high-quality research findings relating to the roles that bacteria, archaea, microbial eukarya and viruses play in terrestrial ecosystems, including their impact on the chemistry (terrestrial as well as atmospheric), structure and functioning of food webs, and biogeochemical cycling. Laboratory experiments with pure cultures or mixed populations, and environmental experiments, are complementary and necessary for advancing our understanding of terrestrial microorganisms and their interactions with the biotic and abiotic environment. Studies of physiological, genetic, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and metabolomic aspects of terrestrial microorganisms and communities (e.g., metagenomics) are making important contributions to the advancement of terrestrial microbiology. New techniques in visualization, isotopic tracers, and molecular and chemical techniques are providing new ways of advancing our knowledge on the composition and functioning of microbial communities in the environment. Terrestrial Microbiology will accept manuscripts on these topics, utilizing all article types (including data reports, methods, opinions, perspectives and reviews). Frontiers in Microbiology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Microbiol.

Abbreviation fmicb

Electronic ISSN 1664-302X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.064 Impact Factor 8.2 CiteScore

Submission Terrestrial Microbiology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Terrestrial Microbiology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

