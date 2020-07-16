Scope

Virology is a Specialty Section devoted to communicating cutting-edge research on Human/Animal Viruses and Phages and the interactions with their hosts. The mission of Virology is to publish significant findings that impact the specialty of Virology as a whole, and it attempts to go beyond incremental reports focused on a particular virus. This Specialty Section accepts article submissions on major advancements in the understanding of viruses that infect bacteria, archaea, fungi or animals, and strives to cover topics both basic and applied. In particular, we welcome papers that focus on the molecular, cellular or structural biology of virus-host interactions, virus replication/gene expression, bacterial, archaeal, fungal and animal model studies of virus infections, viral populations and evolution, epidemiology, drug/vaccine development against animal viruses. Using the innovative Frontiers peer review, our major purpose is to accelerate scientific communication and stimulate research activity in the specialty of Virology and related areas.

Areas covered: Virus replication strategies; virus intracellular movement and transit between cells; structural biology of viral proteins and genomes; viral pathogenesis; innate and acquired immunity against viruses; evolution and epidemiology of viruses, emerging viruses; virus vectors; antiviral agents; and subviral pathogens.

Quantitative analyses need to be performed on a minimum number of 3 biological replicates in order to enable an assessment of significance. This includes quantitative omics studies (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics) as well as phenotypic measurements, quantitative assays, and qPCR expression analysis. Studies that do not comply with these replication requirements will not be considered for review.

Studies falling in the categories below will also not be considered for review, unless they are extended to provide novel and meaningful insights into gene/protein function and/or the biology of the virus:

• Comparative transcriptomic analyses that report a collection of differentially expressed genes, some validated by qPCR under different conditions or treatments

• Descriptive studies that merely define gene families using basic phylogenetics and assign cursory functional attributions (e.g. expression profiles, hormone or metabolites levels, promoter analysis, informatic parameters)

• Studies that only describe new viral genome sequences accompanied with basic phylogenetic analyses