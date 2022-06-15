Scope

The Virology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of viruses and their interactions with hosts.

Led by Professor Anna Kramvis from the University of the Witwatersrand and Professor Theodoros Kelesidis from the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center, the Virology section welcomes submissions in various areas of virology, aiming to enhance knowledge generation and stimulate research activity in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antiviral agents

emerging viruses

epidemiology of viruses

evolution of viruses

innate and acquired immunity against viruses

molecular biology of genomes and viral proteins

subviral pathogens

viral co-infections

viral pathogenesis

virus-host interactions

virus intracellular movement and transit between cells

virus replication strategies

virus vectors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular, cellular, or structural biology of virus-host interactions, virus replication and gene expression, and the development of drugs or vaccines against viruses.

The section welcomes submissions, which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Virology section does not consider studies that merely provide descriptive analyses, basic phylogenetics, or cursory functional attributions. Additionally, submissions focused on specific medical treatments, without a strong virological focus or relevance do not fall within the scope of this section. The section aims to maintain its focus on advancing the understanding of viruses and their interactions with hosts, as well as supporting research that contributes to good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of virology to researchers, health professionals, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Microbiology is a member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Frontiers in Microbiology is an official partner journal of and supports the mission of the International Society for Viruses of Microorganisms.