Scope

The Nanoelectronics section is committed to publishing research centered on the development and application of nanoelectronic systems and devices, spanning across areas such as brain-inspired computing, quantum information technology and sensing.

Led by Prof. Wilfred van der Wiel from the University of Twente, the Nanoelectronics section invites submissions in various domains of nanoelectronics, which serve to connect the design, fabrication, simulation, and characterization of these systems and devices.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

bionanoelectronics

nanoelectronics materials

nano acousto-electronics

nano opto-electronics

nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS)

neuromorphic and brain-inspired nanoelectronics

organic/molecular nanoelectronics

quantum nanoelectronics

topological nanoelectronics

The section also encourages submissions related to computational nanoelectronics. Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the design and application of nanoelectronic systems and devices.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nanoelectronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.