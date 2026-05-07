Perspective
Published on 07 May 2026
Reframing neuroergonomics in an evolutionary and active inference context
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
- 1,495 views
Perspective
Published on 07 May 2026
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Editorial
Published on 03 Sep 2024
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Editorial
Published on 05 Aug 2024
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Mini Review
Published on 12 May 2023
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Opinion
Published on 18 Nov 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Editorial
Published on 16 Sep 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 14 Sep 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Systematic Review
Published on 13 Jul 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 08 Jul 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 20 May 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 26 Apr 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 30 Mar 2022
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Original Research
Published on 10 Aug 2021
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Opinion
Published on 31 May 2021
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Review
Published on 31 May 2021
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics
Review
Published on 28 May 2021
in Augmented and Synthetic Neuroergonomics