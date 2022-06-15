Scope

The Epilepsy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and management of epilepsy and seizure disorders.

Led by Prof. Yvonne Höller from the University of Akureyri, Prof. Julia Jacobs-LeVan from the University of Calgary, and Prof. Eugen Trinka from the Department of Neurology, Christian-Doppler University Hospital, Paracelsus Medical University, the Epilepsy section welcomes submissions in various domains of epilepsy research, which connect fundamental mechanisms to clinical applications and societal implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antiseizure medications

clinical epileptology

functional and structural neuroimaging

surgical treatment and presurgical evaluation

genetics

molecular biology

neurochemistry

neuropharmacology

neurophysiology

neuropsychology

epidemiology

neurostimulation and other non-pharmacological therapies

animal models

psychiatric comorbidities

behavioral aspects

mental health

environmental and social aspects

technological developments for the diagnosis or management of epilepsy

High-quality submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of epilepsy, including its diagnosis, management, and the psychological, social, and environmental impact on individuals and communities. The section emphasizes the importance of contributions from various professionals involved in the management of epilepsy, such as nurses, neurophysiology technicians, psychologists, and social workers. Both clinical and basic research papers are welcome.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Epilepsy section does not consider case reports or submissions focused on general clinical trials and research unrelated to epilepsy, or general medicine topics. However, submissions related to medical device implantation or in vivo and in vitro studies will be considered if they have a fundamental basis in epilepsy management and contribute to the understanding and management of epilepsy and seizure disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of epilepsy research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.