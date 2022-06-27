Main content

Specialty chief editor fernando cendes State University of Campinas Campinas , Brazil Specialty Chief Editor Epilepsy

Scope The section is dedicated to the publication of scientific papers concerning all aspects of epilepsy and seizure disorders. The scope of the specialty section ranges from the basic mechanisms underlying epilepsy, to its diagnosis and management, as well as its psychological and social impact. We welcome submissions in the areas of neuroepidemiology, clinical epileptology, neuropsychology, neurophysiology, genetics, molecular biology, functional and structural neuroimaging, neurochemistry, neurosurgery, neuropharmacology, neuromodulation and other non-pharmacological therapies. Epilepsy will also provide a forum for the publication of papers from nurses, neurophysiology technicians, social workers, and other professionals involved in the management of epilepsy.



The section publishes equal amounts of clinical and basic science work, and encourages submissions from all over the world, specifically from countries that are not as well represented in the current scientific and medical literature. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Epilepsy - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Epilepsy welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Epilepsy, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

