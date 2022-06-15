Scope

The Experimental Therapeutics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative interventional technologies and experimental treatments in clinical neurology.

Led by Prof. Jeffrey Kordower from Arizona State University, the Experimental Therapeutics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of clinical neurology, which connect molecular discovery and patient care.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experimental pharmacological therapies (e.g., functional neurosurgery, gene therapy, cell encapsulation technology, infusion pumps)

gene therapy (e.g., adeno-associated virus, lentivirus, non-viral vectors, gene replacement, gene augmentation, gene silencing)

invasive and non-invasive neuromodulation (e.g., deep brain stimulation, functional neurosurgery, responsive neurostimulation, neuromodulation, vagus nerve stimulation, local field potentials, magnetic stimulation, direct current stimulation)

neuroprosthetics (e.g., implants, assistive technology, robotics, virtual reality, brain-computer interface)

stem cells translational medicine (e.g., mesenchymal stem cells transplantation, autologous transplantation, allogenic transplantation)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about experimental therapies for neurological disorders in human subjects.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the experimental therapeutics in clinical neurology and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Experimental Therapeutics section does not consider studies dealing with basic science, clinical care practices, or training methods that do not directly contribute to the development or evaluation of novel therapeutic approaches for neurological disorders in human subjects. However, submissions related to remote monitoring systems that have a direct impact on the advancement of experimental therapeutics in clinical neurology are considered within the scope of this section.

Case reports are not accepted as an article type in this section and, in general, we discourage the submission of manuscripts that are solely describing a study protocol without having study results, unless the design is that novel and the topic that important, that the scientific community must be made aware of it.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.