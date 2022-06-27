Main content

Specialty chief editor alberto albanese Catholic University of the Sacred Heart Milano , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Movement Disorders

Scope Movement Disorders is a fast-growing field of scientific and clinical knowledge that receives contributions from neuroscientists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, psychiatrists, neuropediatricians and psychologists. Movement disorders are developing as a truly interdisciplinary area: the clinical phenomenology derives from the interactions of a number of brain regions aimed at providing motor control under different functional states.



The main focus of Movement Disorders is on normal and abnormal functioning of the motor system and on the possibilities to treat motor dysfunctions. While this Specialty Section is primarily centered on clinical studies, basic research with relevant translational value is also welcome. We encourage submissions that address key questions related to the etiology, pathophysiology, diagnosis and management of movement disorders, either akinetic syndromes, such as Parkinson’s disease and other Parkinsonian conditions, or hyperkinetic syndromes, such as dystonia, tics, choreas and tremors. Submissions that address interdisciplinary issues are also strongly encouraged. We plan to make Movement Disorders a reference forum for the fast publication of research data. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Movement Disorders – Case Report Collection 2022” . Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field, have a complete and thorough study, and include a video demonstration. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Movement Disorders welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Movement Disorders, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.