Scope

The Movement Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the understanding and treatment of hyperkinetic and hypokinetic disorders. These include Parkinson’s disease, parkinsonian syndromes, tremor syndromes, dystonia, chorea, myoclonus, tics, and other dysfunctions of the motor system.

Led by Dr. Alberto Albanese of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, the Movement Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of movement disorders. Submissions aimed at connecting interdisciplinary research and with a translational view are particularly welcome. Submitted papers should foster the advancement of knowledge in this field. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diagnosis and management of movement disorders

etiology and pathophysiology of movement disorders

hyperkinetic syndromes, such as dystonia, tics, choreas, and tremors

hypokinetic syndromes, such as Parkinson's disease and other Parkinsonian conditions

interdisciplinary issues related to movement disorders

normal and abnormal functioning of the motor system

translational research with relevance to clinical practice

Submissions should provide in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of movement disorders, and contribute to the understanding and treatment of motor system dysfunctions.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Movement Disorders section does not consider case reports. Submissions focusing on general cognitive functioning unrelated to movement disorders should not be submitted to the section. Similarly, submissions not directly relevant to the understanding and treatment of movement disorders may be transferred to other sections of the journal.