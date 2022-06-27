Main content

Scope The section deals with disorders due to immune-mediated injury of the central (CNS) and peripheral (PNS) nervous systems. There are recognized diseases that are neuroimmune. There are also a number of disorders, such as neurologic infections, neurodegenerative diseases, and systemic autoimmune/connective tissue/inflammatory conditions, that have critical neuroimmune components. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is given a special emphasis, because it is the chief immune-mediated disorder involving the CNS, a major disorder of young adults, and serves as the premier therapeutic success story in modern neurology. Other disorders include CNS inflammatory conditions, such as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis/postinfectious encephalomyelitis, neuromyelitis optica-devic spectrum, transverse myelitis, optic neuritis, PANDAS, and Stiff Person syndrome. PNS disorders include Guillain Barre syndrome, the immune-mediated neuropathies, myasthenia gravis, Lambert Eaton myasthenic syndrome, poly/dermatomyositis, and inclusion body myositis. Systemic processes that have neuroimmune components include paraneoplastic syndromes, Behcets disease, sarcoidosis, vasculitis, systemic lupus erythematosis , and related disorders.



Optimum diagnosis and management of these disorders is predicated on a better understanding of how the nervous system participates in and responds to the immune system. The nervous and immune systems, along with the endocrine system, form an intercommunicating network that is an increasing focus of study.



Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology is dedicated to improving basic and clinical knowledge on how the nervous, immune and endocrine systems interact, and how those interactions can result in disease. The goal is to advance knowledge and ultimately clinical care in this area. We invite both clinical and basic science articles in this unique area of expanding interest. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology – Case Report Collection II”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.