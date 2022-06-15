Scope

The Neuro-Ophthalmology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neuro-ophthalmic disorders and their treatments.

Led by Prof. Nancy J Newman and Prof. Valerie Biousse from Emory University, the Neuro-Ophthalmology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuro-ophthalmology, both afferent and efferent systems, which aim to connect and enhance knowledge among researchers and clinicians in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomy and physiology of the visual and oculomotor pathways

clinical disorders related to the visual system

higher cortical visual function

pupils and their disorders

eye movement disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neuro-ophthalmology, contributing to the advancement of research and clinical practice in this area.

The section welcomes submissions that support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Although the Neuro-Ophthalmology section does not consider standard case reports as an article type, we will exceptionally consider “Illustrative Case Reviews,” in which novel observations based on clinical cases are presented with a detailed review of the relevant literature.

Submissions focusing on ocular treatments, amblyopia, and disorders of the oculus that do not directly emphasize the neurological aspects of ophthalmology will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuro-ophthalmology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.