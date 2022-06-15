Scope

The Neuro-Otology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neuro-otological and oto-neurological disorders and their underlying pathomechanisms and etiology, including genetics.

Led by Dr. Michael Strupp from Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, the Neuro-Otology section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuro-otology and oto-neurology. They aim to enhance the interdisciplinary collaboration of clinical and basic vestibular and audiological research, namely between ENT, neurology and audiology as well as between neurophysiology, neuroanatomy, and genetics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomy, physiology, molecular biology, and genetics of peripheral and central vestibular, audiological, ocular motor, and cerebellar systems in humans and animals

clinical and laboratory examinations of vestibular, ocular motor, and audiological systems

diagnostic criteria of different vestibular and audiological syndromes as well as related balance and gait disorders

epidemiology, quality of life, and functioning in patients with vertigo, dizziness, and balance or gait disorders

pathophysiology and pathological anatomy of these systems

pilot studies and treatment trials for physiotherapy, pharmacotherapy, and psychological and surgical therapy for neuro-otological disorders

structural and functional imaging with MRI/fMRI and PET for new insights into how the vestibular and other sensory systems interact

Submissions can, for instance, provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the function and dysfunctions of the peripheral or central vestibular or audiological systems, as well as their implications for the diagnosis and treatment of vertigo, dizziness, imbalance, gait disorders, and hearing problems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuro-Otology section does not consider submissions focused on fields outside the scope of neuro-otological/oto-neurological studies. However, we recognize that some interdisciplinary research may indirectly contribute to the understanding of the auditory and vestibular systems. Therefore, we will evaluate submissions related to electron microscopy, materials science, or artificial neural networks on a case-by-case basis, considering their relevance and potential impact on neuro-otological research and the advancement of good health and well-being. The Neuro-Otology section does not accept Case Reports.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuro-otology to researchers, clinicians, as well as industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.