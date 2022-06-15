Scope

The Neurogenetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the genetic basis of brain disorders and their potential applications in diagnosis and treatment.

Led by Dr. Huifang Shang from West China Hospital, Sichuan University, and Dr. Nobutaka Hattori from Juntendo University, the Neurogenetics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neurology, which connect fundamental neuroscience with molecular diagnosis and future drug development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

genetic factors in neurological disorders

molecular diagnosis of brain disorders

neurogenetic mechanisms underlying disease progression

potential therapeutic targets for drug development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic aspects of brain disorders and their implications for diagnosis and treatment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the genetic basis of brain disorders, molecular diagnosis, and drug development in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neurogenetics section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing on general healthcare or clinical management of syndromes and disorders. However, studies primarily centered on genomic networks may be considered if they have relevance to neurogenetic mechanisms. Research lacking a strong emphasis on the genetic basis of neurological processes is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.