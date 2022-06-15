Scope

The Neuroinfectious Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding, diagnosing, and treating infections of the nervous system.

Led by Prof. UK Misra from TS Misra Medical college, Apollomedics Super specialty Hospital, and Vivekanand Polyclinic welcomes submissions which aim to enhance knowledge and improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from infectious diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical manifestations

diagnostic algorithms

disease pathophysiology

early and late phase clinical trials

emerging or re-emerging infections

epidemiology

immune response to infections

management guidelines

neurological syndromes triggered by infectious agents

novel techniques for identifying causative organisms

prions; transposable and retroviral elements

tropical neurology and infections

Artificial intelligence and neurological infections

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge, with a focus on improving patient outcomes and advancing the field of neurology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of neuroinfectious diseases and Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuroinfectious Diseases section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing on surgical procedures or emergency medicine practices, as these topics fall outside the scope of neuroinfectious diseases and their underlying mechanisms, diagnosis, and treatment. However, the section remains open to submissions that are related to neuro-psychiatric disorders embedded in neuroinfectious diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, clinicians, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.