per svenningsson
Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Solna, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Department of Medicine, School of Health Sciences, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
University of Pécs
Pécs, Hungary
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Istanbul University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Neuromorphic Speech Processing Laboratory
Las Rozas de Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Neuroscience Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet (KI)
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Poznan University of Medical Sciences
Poznań, Poland
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Laboratory of Clinical Investigation, National Institute on Aging (NIH)
Bethesda, United States
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
University of California, San Francisco
San Francisco, United States
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
University of Nottingham
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
University of Geneva
Geneva, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Clermont-Ferrand
Clermont-Ferrand, France
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers
Edinburgh Medical School, University of Edinburgh
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Neurological Biomarkers