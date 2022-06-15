Scope

The Neuromuscular Disorders and Peripheral Neuropathies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of neuromuscular disorders and peripheral neuropathies.

Led by Dr. Giovanni Meola from the University of Milan, the Neuromuscular Disorders and Peripheral Neuropathies section welcomes submissions in various domains of this field, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acquired or toxic peripheral neuropathies

congenital myopathies

genetic neuropathies

inflammatory myopathies

metabolic myopathies

muscle channelopathies

muscle diseases

motoneuron disorders

myasthenic syndromes

myotonic syndromes

neuromuscular junction disorders

neuronopathies

spinal muscle atrophy

toxic myopathies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, pharmacology, treatment, and management of neuromuscular disorders and peripheral neuropathies, as well as their molecular genetics and pathogenesis.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of neuromuscular disorders and peripheral neuropathies, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuromuscular Disorders and Peripheral Neuropathies section does not consider case reports as an article type and does not accept studies focusing on unrelated topics. However, studies on spinal surgery, cognitive impairment, intervertebral disc degeneration, hemifacial spasm, or low back pain may be considered if they have relevance to the section's scope, such as their connection to neuromuscular disorders or peripheral neuropathies. Translational aspects from cell biology and animal models to emerging therapies in neuromuscular diseases are also welcome.

The section aims to maintain a focus on advancing the understanding and treatment of neuromuscular disorders and peripheral neuropathies, while also contributing to the broader goal of promoting good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of this field to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Neurology is no longer accepting Case Reports as an accepted article type.