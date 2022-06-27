Main content

Scope Traumatic injuries to the nervous system are a dominating cause of death in young individuals. Survivors may suffer from permanent disability and pain. The costs for the society are enormous. The mission of Neurotrauma is to facilitate research that can improve the treatment and outcome of neurotrauma.



Neurotrauma is a specialty section of Neurology that aims to publish significant clinical and basic research findings on all of aspects of traumatic injuries to the nervous system. Thus, we will welcome papers on 1) traumatic brain injuries (TBI); 2) spinal cord injury; and 3) peripheral nerve injury. Papers may concern a wide spectrum of aspects of neurotrauma, such as the critical care of TBI, molecular insights on important differences in injury mechanisms between the central and peripheral nervous systems, the interface between mild TBI and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), work on biomarkers for injury, the relation between genetics and outcome of trauma, or the relation between inflammation and cellular repair. Other important areas will be injury mechanisms that, for a long time, may have escaped general attention, such as blast induced TBI or sports neurology/concussions. We will also welcome reports on new experimental methods, such as relevant well-controlled trauma models that can be used to increase knowledge about trauma mechanisms and treatment, or to generate injury criteria of relevance for protection in road traffic accidents. Studies that create translational effects between basic and clinical research, or between neuroscience and biomechanics, will be highly appreciated. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Neurotrauma - Case Report Collection 2022”. Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field with a complete and thorough study. Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

