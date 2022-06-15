Scope

The Neurotrauma section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of traumatic injuries to the nervous system.

Led by Dr. Stefania Mondello from the University of Messina, the Neurotrauma section welcomes submissions in various domains of neurology, which aim to enhance the connection between basic and clinical research, as well as between neuroscience and biomechanics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biomarkers for injury

cellular repair and inflammation

critical care of traumatic brain injuries (TBI)

experimental methods and trauma models

genetics and outcome of trauma

injury mechanisms in central and peripheral nervous systems

interface between mild TBI and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

peripheral nerve injury

spinal cord injury

sports neurology and concussions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of neurotrauma, aiming to improve treatment and outcomes for patients suffering from these injuries.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of traumatic injuries to the nervous system, biomarkers for injury, cellular repair and inflammation, critical care of traumatic brain injuries (TBI), experimental methods and trauma models, genetics and outcome of trauma, injury mechanisms in central and peripheral nervous systems, interface between mild TBI and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), peripheral nerve injury, spinal cord injury, and sports neurology and concussions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Neurotrauma section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing on topics such as chronic pain management, migraine treatment, facial nerve disorders, or fracture treatment, as these fall outside the scope of neurotrauma research and its associated fields. However, submissions related to medical devices may be considered if they are directly relevant to the understanding and treatment of traumatic injuries to the nervous system.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.