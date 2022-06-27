Main content

Specialty chief editor jo madeleine wilmshurst University of Cape Town Cape Town , South Africa Specialty Chief Editor Pediatric Neurology

Scope The section is dedicated to providing a forum for the publication of innovations, analyses, and observations in clinical, translational and basic science research relevant to child neurology. The scope is broad and multidisciplinary, focusing on neurological conditions occurring in childhood. Our ultimate goal is to promote the health, development, education, and welfare of children throughout the world. Articles relating to the latest clinically relevant findings from well designed, high-quality research in this diverse area are priorities for the section. We believe that this can only be accomplished through international and interdisciplinary co-operation and communication utilizing all aspects of modern cutting-edge electronic media. The Pediatric Neurology section of Frontiers in Neurology encourages submissions from child neurologists, as well as adult neurologists, with interest and expertise in pediatric neurological disorders. We also invite relevant contributions from our colleagues in general pediatrics, developmental neurosciences, and the pediatric subspecialties. High-quality review articles, clinical and basic science studies are encouraged for submission. We shall diligently endeavor to develop and maintain a distinguished international panel of subsection editors and reviewers. We shall provide prompt, scholarly and constructive reviews of all articles submitted. *For the submission of a Case Report , please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic Frontiers in Neurology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics. *For the submission of a, please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Pediatric Neurology – Case Report Collection 2022” . Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field, have a complete and thorough study, and include 5 or more patients.

Facts Short name Front. Neurol.

Abbreviation fneur

Electronic ISSN 1664-2295

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Embase, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 4.086 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Pediatric Neurology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pediatric Neurology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.