Scope

The Sleep Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of sleep medicine and related disorders.

Led by Professor Yuichi Inoue from Tokyo Medical University's Department of Somnology, the Sleep Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of sleep medicine, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circadian rhythm disorders

epidemiology of sleep disorders

hypersomnias

impact of other illnesses on sleep

insomnias

movement disorders in sleep

pathophysiology and pharmacology

sleep-related breathing disorders

treatment of sleep disorders affecting children, the elderly, or women

sleep health: its importance and strategies for improvement

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sleep disorders and their management.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Sleep Disorders section does not consider case reports or submissions focusing on healthcare worker studies, language development, lighting and environment, or academic performance, unless these topics have a direct and significant connection to sleep disorders or their underlying mechanisms. Studies without a fundamental basis in sleep disorders or lacking a strong connection to the various aspects of sleep disorders and their management will be deemed outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sleep medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.