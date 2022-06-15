Mission & scope

Frontiers in Neuroscience is a leading multidisciplinary journal that publishes research across a wide range of spectrum of specialities and disciplines in the field of neuroscience.

Led by Field Chief Editor, Professor Idan Segev (Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel) and indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Web of Science (SCIE), and Scopus among others, the journal provides a comprehensive understanding of brain functions, from genes to behavior, and aims to tighten the links between various domains of neuroscience and advance conceptual and technological developments in the field.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

autonomic function and brain energy homeostasis

neural development and degeneration

neuroengineering including neuromorphic engineering and neuroprosthetics

novel brain imaging methods from the subcellular level (e.g. genetically encoded voltage- and ions indicators) to the whole brain level (e.g. large-scale micro-electrode arrays and direct imaging of neuronal activity at the cellular level by fMRI)

sensory perception and cognition.

translational neuroscience

Studies on the convergence of novel molecular and optical techniques, and developments in anatomical methods, both at the whole-brain level (“connectome”) and the local circuit and synaptic level (“connectomics”) are of particular interest. Approaches that allow us to link the structure of local circuits at specific brain regions to function are encouraged.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. Studies that propose ways to promote mental health and prevent neurodegenerative diseases are of particular interest.

Studies that focus on clinical trials, medical treatments, or the application of medical techniques without neuroscientific foundations are not within the scope of the journal. Similarly, studies that primarily investigate the effects of traditional medicine on health conditions, without exploring the underlying neurological mechanisms, fall outside of the journal scope.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Neuroscience is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to research articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enhance scientific understanding and repairing the brain.