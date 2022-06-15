Scope

The Brain Imaging Methods section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing methods and techniques in brain imaging.

Led by Professor Vince Calhoun from the Center for Translational Research in Neuroimaging and Data Science at Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and Emory, the Brain Imaging Methods section welcomes submissions on the development, improvement, assessment, and validation of methods for the acquisition, management, analysis, or interpretation of neuroimaging data. This includes novel analysis methods including computational methods, machine learning, statistical approaches, signal and image processing, as well as novel acquisition methodologies from technology which is focused on spatial and/or temporal imaging of the brain. Applications of new approaches to study brain health or disorders are also encouraged.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to.:

data acquisition techniques for brain imaging

electrical and magnetic recordings

image management and processing tools

integration of computational models of brain function

magnetic resonance imaging

novel analytic approaches including machine learning, computational, or statistical

optical imaging techniques

positron emission tomography

spatiotemporal methods focused on brain dynamics, multimodal fusion, or prediction

statistical analysis tools and modelling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of methods and techniques in the field of brain imaging.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Brain Imaging Methods section does not consider studies which do not address novel imaging and/or analysis or novel application of recent approaches to study brain health or disorder.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.