Scope

The Gut-Brain Axis section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complex relationship between the gastrointestinal and central nervous systems.

Led by Professor Paul Forsythe from the University of Alberta, the Gut-Brain Axis section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gut-brain communication, which aim to enhance understanding and reveal therapeutic potential in health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain influence on gastrointestinal function and microbial composition

brain processing and response to gut and microbiota signaling pathways

mechanisms underlying microbial, nutritional, and pharmacological mediated gut-to-brain signaling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions and communication between the gut and brain, with a focus on multidisciplinary investigations that encompass nutrition, immunology, endocrinology, and microbiology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gut-Brain Axis section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on gene sequencing, staining techniques, or instrumental variables analysis, unless they directly address the complex interactions between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. Studies that lack a foundation in the gut-brain axis or do not contribute to advancing good health and well-being are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gut-brain communication to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.