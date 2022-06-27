Scope

This section welcomes fundamental and clinical articles investigating the relationship between the gut and brain, enhancing understanding of the role for gut-brain signaling in health and disease, from early life to old age.

In order to fully realize the therapeutic potential of the gut-brain axis it is essential to understand how distinct signaling systems are engaged and interact to facilitate bidirectional communication between the gastrointestinal and central nervous systems.

This section has an emphasis on publishing articles which focus on improving the understanding of:

Mechanisms underlying microbial, nutritional and pharmacological mediated gut to brain signaling.

How the brain processes and responds to the multiple signaling pathways relaying information from the gut and associated microbiota.

How the brain influences gastrointestinal function and microbial composition with consequences for the health of the gut and systemically.

Translational studies that seek to apply the therapeutic potential of the gut-brain axis, using microbe based, nutritional, or pharmacological approaches are encouraged. This section particularly welcomes multidisciplinary investigations of the gut-brain axis (including Nutrition, Immunology, Endocrinology and Microbiology areas).