Scope

The Neural Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary convergence of neurobiology and quantum-, nano- and micro-sciences.

Led by Prof. Laura Ballerini and Prof. Michele Giugliano from the International School for Advanced Studies (SISSA), the Neural Technology section welcomes submissions that go beyond the technological development of sophisticated methods and contribute to generating a genuine change in the discipline.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of nanotechnological interfaces

molecular tools for probing brain complexity at the system -, network -, cellular -, subcellular- and molecular levels

nanomaterials for interfacing neuronal networks

nanoworld of neural cell system across scale of organization

new materials and techniques for interfacing neurons with artificial devices

novel approaches to the study of brain functions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interdisciplinary convergence of neuroscience and nanotechnology, and their potential applications in understanding and treating the nervous system.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which introduce novel approaches to the study of brain functions and the mechanisms underlying dysfunction in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Neural Technology section does not consider submissions focused on clinical treatment or surgery outcomes that are unrelated to the development or application of neural technology. Medical imaging studies are also excluded unless they have a fundamental basis in neural technology. Furthermore, research on cognitive function is considered out of scope if it does not involve neural interfaces. Finally, meta-analyses that do not specifically address advancements in neural technology are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience and nanotechnology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.