Scope

Neural Technology is a specialty section of Frontiers in Neuroscience. The core of future neuro-technologies is the interdisciplinarity, here the convergence between neurobiology and quantum-, nano- and micro-sciences is particularly emphasized as an extremely promising way towards substantial discoveries in neuroscience research and as a technological foundation for future therapeutic approaches. In our vision, this interdisciplinary approach should go beyond the technological development of sophisticated methods and should contribute in generating a genuine change in our discipline. More recently, nanotechnology entered this arena by developing new generations of nano-materials to interface neuronal networks formation and signalling with unprecedented ability. These advances in nanotechnology and neuroscience have introduced novel approaches to the study of brain functions and the mechanisms underlying their dysfunctions. Nanotechnology has the potential to reshape all branches of modern neuroscience from neurobiology, neurogenetics, neurophysiology to neurosurgery or cognitive neuroscience. Ultimately, the potential of (nano)technology/neuron endeavour includes the challenge of using artificial submicroscopic man-designed devices to address the nervous system, scaling up a sub-cellular approach to the entire brain. We therefore invite original contributions on a wide range of topics that present the fruit of such interdisciplinary convergence or that provide stimuli for future alliances. This will include research as well as review articles that will stimulate the continuing efforts to understand the nanoworld of neural cell system across scale of organization, the development of (nano)technological interfaces, including new modalities for nanotechnological characterization of biophysical features of neural cells. We aim to provide an interactive forum for cutting-edge studies on the nervous system, on new materials and techniques for interfacing neurons with artificial devices, on novel molecular tools to probe the complexity of the brain at the system-, network-, cellular-, subcellular- and molecular levels. We also aim to promulgate the best interdisciplinary research to the broader neuroscience community.