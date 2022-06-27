Scope

Frontiers of Neuroscience - Neurodevelopment publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on the assembly and refinement of brain circuits in health and disorders during prenatal and early postnatal life. Specialty Chief Editor Michela Fagiolini at Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international experts. This multidisciplinary open-access specialty section is committed to bringing impactful discoveries and perspective to researchers and public worldwide.

Neurodevelopment focuses on high-quality basic, translational, and clinical research across the fundamental mechanisms mediating proliferation, migration, differentiation, circuit formation, refinement, and neuron/glia interaction during development. Studies focused on molecular, cellular, synaptic, and neuronal network circuit principles using multidisciplinary approaches are strongly encouraged. We are further interested in interdisciplinary translational research encompassing experimental models and human studies to address the mechanisms underlying onset and progression of neurodevelopmental and neuropsychiatric disorders.



Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

Studies addressing how genetic and epigenetic mechanisms drive brain development and how their disruption contributes to miswiring of neuronal circuits and the onset of neurodevelopmental disorders.

Evaluation of genome-proteome relationships in cell fate determination, maturation and circuit function.

Novel neuroimaging approaches to evaluate whole brain structural and functional connectivity.

The investigation of signaling pathways and biomarkers of neurodevelopmental disorders as well as studies focused on novel therapies towards treatment.

Use of human derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and organoids to assess molecular, cellular and network processes during early stage of brain development.

Behavioral analysis of animal models of NDD (from zebrafish to non-human primates).

Characterization of role of immune system in brain development and contribution to neurodevelopmental disorders through interaction with blood barrier, choroid plexus and meningeal space.

Role of glia and microglia in synapses development and refinement in health and disorders.

Peripheral somatosensory neuronal circuit function and its impact on brain maturation and behavior.

Mechanisms underlying microbiota impact on brain development.

Pathogenesis of neurodevelopmental disorders including epilepsy, intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, monogenic disorders such as Fragile X syndrome, Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 disorder, FoxG1, disorder, Down Syndrome, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Multi level analysis of mechanism underlying expression of critical period of plasticity across sensory modalities, emotion and cognition in early development.

Translational studies from animal models to human subjects.

Preclinical studies of therapeutical interventions in neurodevelopmental disorders.



All studies must contribute new insights into neurodevelopmental processes. Reports addressing pure technical approaches do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.