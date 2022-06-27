Main content

Specialty chief editor pierre j magistretti King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Thuwal , Saudi Arabia Specialty Chief Editor Neuroenergetics, Nutrition and Brain Health

Scope This section welcomes fundamental and clinical articles investigating the links between nutrition and brain function in health and in disease. This includes the impact of foods (including individual nutrients, ingredients, additives and combinations) on brain function as well as the role of dedicated brain mechanisms to ensure healthy nutrition. The section complements other sections in Frontiers in Nutrition and has special emphasis to publish articles that further our understanding of the integrated neurobiological mechanisms important for healthy nutrition. Healthy nutrition requires an integration of diverse neurobiological systems that include those linked to energy balance, taste processing, reward, emotion and mood, habit learning, feeding behavior, anticipation, as well as higher cognitive functions that include decision-making and restraint. Nutrients impact on these circuits both directly and indirectly, through the engagement of afferent neural and endocrine signaling systems. Early-life and lifelong nutrition impacts these circuits with consequences for healthy ageing. Powerful neurobiological mechanisms sustain healthy nutrition both in the short and long term, and their dysregulation can lead to malnutrition, eating disorders, obesity, and metabolic disease. Moreover, nutrition is an important factor for normal brain function and for mental health. Frontiers in Neuroscience is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neurosci.

Abbreviation fnins

Electronic ISSN 1662-453X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Embase, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, EBSCO, OpenAIRE, Zetoc

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.152 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Neuroenergetics, Nutrition and Brain Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuroenergetics, Nutrition and Brain Health, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

