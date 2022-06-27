Scope

Neuromorphic systems carry out robust and efficient neural computation using hardware implementations that operate in physical time. Typically they are event- or data-driven, they employ low-power, massively parallel hybrid analog/digital VLSI circuits, and they operate using the same physics of computation used by the nervous system. Since 2011, Frontiers in Neuromorphic Engineering has been the only publication exclusively dedicated to our community.

Topics covered by this publication include:

Analog and hybrid analog/digital electronic circuits for implementing neural processes, such as neurons, synapses, plasticity mechanisms, photoreceptors, cochleae, etc.

Neuromorphic circuits and systems for implementing real-time event-based neural processing architectures.

Hardware models of neural and sensorimotor processing systems, such as selective attention systems, coordinate transformation systems, auditory and/or visual processing systems, sensory fusion systems, etc.

Implementations of neural computational systems found in insects, birds, mammals, etc.

Embedded neuromorphic systems, including actuated or robotic platforms which process sensory signals and interact with the environment using event-based sensors and circuits.

Algorithms for bio-inspired data processing, especially for data from neuromorphic sensors.

The past decade has also seen a significant increase in research into novel devices for on-chip non-volatile storage of synaptic weights. We are keenly interested in the use of devices, such as memristors, in Neuromorphic Systems, and welcome papers describing such neuromorphic applications. However, pure device physics, device models, and material engineering manuscripts are outside the scope of Frontiers in Neuromorphic Engineering.

To ensure high quality and state-of-the-art material, publications should demonstrate experimental results, and where possible show the links between the artificial system and the neural/biological one they model.