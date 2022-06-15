Scope

The Neuromorphic Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on robust and efficient neural computation using hardware implementations.

Led by Professor Shantanu Chakrabartty from Washington University in St Louis and Professor Chetan Singh Thakur from the Indian Institute of Science, the Neuromorphic Engineering section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuromorphic engineering, which connect the artificial systems with their neural and biological counterparts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms for bio-inspired data processing, especially for data from neuromorphic sensors

analog and hybrid analog/digital electronic circuits for implementing neural processes, such as neurons, synapses, plasticity mechanisms, photoreceptors, cochleae, etc.

embedded neuromorphic systems, including actuated or robotic platforms which process sensory signals and interact with the environment using event-based sensors and circuits

hardware models of neural and sensorimotor processing systems, such as selective attention systems, coordinate transformation systems, auditory and/or visual processing systems, sensory fusion systems, etc.

implementations of neural computational systems found in insects, birds, mammals, etc.

neuromorphic circuits and systems for implementing real-time event-based neural processing architectures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, implementation, and application of neuromorphic systems and their underlying principles.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Neuromorphic Engineering section does not consider submissions that focus solely on pure device physics, device models, and material engineering, as these topics are outside the scope of this section. However, research involving novel devices for on-chip non-volatile storage of synaptic weights, such as memristors, and showing how these are used in neuromorphic systems is welcome. Additionally, submissions that focus on energy efficiency, motor control, or image processing should demonstrate clear relevance to neuromorphic systems or neural-inspired computing to be considered. Studies that do not emphasize the development or application of neuromorphic principles will be deemed unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuromorphic engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.