Scope

The Neuroscience Methods and Techniques section of Frontiers in Neuroscience aims at introducing novel and ground-breaking methodological approaches that address the complex nature of the nervous system and the various subfields of the Neurosciences. The broad nature of this endeavour calls for multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary strategies, which will be at the forefront of the Section. The Section is also pleased to publish focused methodological innovations that address neurobiological problems, with experimental, theoretical, or computational-based approaches, or combinations thereof. It is expected that this multi-pronged perspective will contribute to solving the many fundamental questions and gaps still remaining in our fragmentary knowledge of the nervous system.



This multi- and inter-disciplinary Specialty Section solicits scholarly articles describing significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:





• Minimally traumatic in vivo deep-tissue imaging of brain cells and circuits in behaving animals, including development of new miniature endoscopic, nano-fiberoptics, and live imaging techniques

• Ex vivo live-cell superresolution optical microscopy of nerve cells, subcellular structures, and molecules

• Monobody and nanobody technologies, including nanotube biosensors, with selectivity for neuronal, glia, neurotransmitters, and other molecules

• Optical and other (e.g. ultrasound) microscopies to address mesoscale functional connectomics; deep learning integration of multiscale functional connectomics

• Strategies to study evolutionary cognitive profiles across species

• Proteomic landscaping of individual brain cell subtypes and microscopy-guided proteomics of other nervous system structures, including synaptic proteomic heterogeneity

• Modeling

• Nanopore-based techniques for sequencing at single-cell and synapse levels

• Single-cell and individual synapse lipidome

• Characterization of brain cell exosomes and their possible functions in vitro





Review articles with emphasis on clinically-oriented neuroimaging studies involving e.g., magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), functional MRI (fMRI), diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), structural imaging or other imaging modalities of living humans and animal models may be more suitable for our sister section Frontiers in Neuroscience: Brain Imaging Methods.