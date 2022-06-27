Scope

All animals sleep. Yet, the underlying principles of why we sleep are still unknown. What constitute arousal states? Defining arousal and brain states in neurobiological terms is significant, as changes in arousal are at the core of most neuropsychiatric disorders. The new section of Frontiers aims to increase our understanding of the neuronal underpinnings of sleep and circadian rhythms, two converging biological processes essential for neuronal stability. The mission of the journal is to accelerate scientific discovery and promote research excellence in this growing field. Sleep and Circadian Rhythms covers all aspects of cellular and circuit mechanisms associated with arousal states and brain oscillations in normal and diseased brains. Studies of feeding, metabolic homeostasis, body temperature, and other physiological functions regulating sleep and arousal will also be welcome. Theory papers dealing with models of how brain oscillations affect behavior will be considered. Other outstanding questions covered by this section include: how does glia regulate circadian rhythms and brain states? What is the impact and relationship between sleep and immune function? How do neuroendocrine systems affect sleep and how do circadian and brain states affect hormone release? How do circadian and sleep processes affect learning, memory and cognitive function?

This new Specialty Section on Sleep and Circadian Rhythms aims to cover exciting developments in this rapidly growing field.

For papers concerning chronobiology, including molecular clock circuitry, animal models, physiology, pathophysiology, behaviour and health, and biological phenomena characterised by endogenous rhythmicity other than circadian (i.e. seasonal, lunar or tidal), please submit your manuscript to Chronobiology, Frontiers in Physiology.