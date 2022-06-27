Scope

The Translational Neuroscience section of Frontiers in Neuroscience publishes high-quality, rigorously peer-reviewed research that advances our understanding of the mechanisms and pathogenesis of neurological diseases and how to translate this into clinical application. This section welcomes submissions from across the full breadth of neuroscience research with a focus on bridging the gap between basic and clinical research. The Translational Neuroscience section aims to accelerate the translation of discoveries in neuroscience from bench to bedside and ultimately improve the clinical outcomes for patients affected by neurological conditions. We also welcome submissions that promote discussion and collaboration between clinal and basic researchers.

Areas covered by the section include but are not limited to:

Translational studies on stroke and other neurovascular disorders as well as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Understanding the pathogenesis of brain disease and translating this knowledge to improved clinical outcomes for people affected by brain disease.

Decipher Central Nervous System (CNS) disease pathogenesis, identification of new targets for molecular interventions, and development of improved diagnostics and biomarkers.

Focus on accelerating and translating discoveries to transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions.

Developments in novel devices, or unique techniques, or new biomaterials for the treatment of neurological disorders in a clinical setting.

Developments and new approaches in clinical-rehabilitation-prevention transformation integration; pharmacy-clinical-prevention transformation integration.

All studies must contribute insights into translational research in the field of neuroscience. Reports focusing purely on fundamental/basic research without any reference to translational aspects should be directed to the other sections of Frontiers in Neuroscience.