Scope

The Translational Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neurological mechanisms and how to translate this into clinical application.

Led by Prof. Guo-Yuan Yang from Med-X Research Institute, School of Biomedical Engineering, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Translational Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuroscience, which facilitate the connection between basic and clinical research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

developments and new approaches in clinical-rehabilitation-prevention transformation integration; pharmacy-clinical-prevention transformation integration

developments of novel devices, or unique techniques, or new biomaterials for the treatment of neurological disorders in a clinical setting

focus on accelerating and translating discoveries to transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative, neuropsychiatry and neurological conditions

help decipher central nervous system (CNS) disease pathogenesis, identification of new targets for molecular interventions, and development of improved diagnostics and biomarkers

translational studies on neurovascular disorders, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and neurodevelopmental disorders

understanding the pathogenesis of brain disease and translating this knowledge to improved clinical outcomes for people affected by brain disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about translational research in the field of neuroscience.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which accelerate the translation of discoveries in neuroscience from bench to bedside and ultimately improve the clinical outcomes for patients affected by neurological conditions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Translational Neuroscience section does not consider studies that solely concentrate on clinical research without translational aspects, or those that only involve fundamental/basic research without any reference to translational aspects. However, submissions related to medical imaging, clinical diagnosis, treatment planning, and surgery may be considered if they have a strong translational component and contribute to the understanding of neurological mechanisms and their clinical applications. Additionally, research on health-related risk factors may be accepted if it is directly linked to the development or improvement of interventions for neurological disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.