Scope

The Visual Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and understanding of visual information processing within the retina and brain.

Led by Prof. Benjamin Thompson from the University of Waterloo, the Visual Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in various domains of visual neuroscience, encompassing neural processing within the entire visual pathway from the retina to cortex and the integration of vision with other neural systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

amblyopia

binocular vision

computational modelling

eye movements

face perception

multisensory integration

neural basis and neurorehabilitation of vision disorders

neural systems supporting visual processing and perception

neuroimaging and vision

non-invasive brain stimulation and vision

perceptual learning

reading

retinal processing

visual attention

visual cortex neuroplasticity and critical periods

visual development

visual perception

visuomotor control

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural processing and representation of visual information within the retina and/or brain.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Visual Neuroscience section does not consider clinical studies of vision disorders that do not directly address neural processing or studies of perception that do not include vision. Additionally, submissions should have a strong emphasis on the neuroscientific aspects of vision to be considered relevant to the section's mission.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of visual neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.