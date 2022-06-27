Scope

The Visual Neuroscience section of Frontiers in Neuroscience publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of visual neuroscience, a growing field of neuroscience that explores the representation and processing of visual information within the brain. Visual neuroscience encompasses neural processing within the entire visual pathway from the retina to cortex and the integration of vision with other neural systems.

This interdisciplinary section solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

Visual development

Retinal processing

Neural systems supporting visual processing and perception

Binocular vision

Visual perception

Visual cortex neuroplasticity and critical periods

Perceptual learning

Neural basis and neurorehabilitation of vision disorders

Amblyopia

Visuomotor control

Visual attention

Face perception

Computational modelling

Multisensory integration

Neuroimaging and vision

Non-invasive brain stimulation and vision

Eye movements

Reading

All studies must provide insights into vision. Clinical studies of vision disorders that do not directly address neural processing should be submitted to specialized clinical journals. Studies of perception that do not include vision may be suitable for our sister section Frontiers in Neuroscience: Perception Science..