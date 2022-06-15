Scope

The Nuclear Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the safety and risk science in nuclear engineering.

Led by Dr. Enrico Zio from the Research Center on Risks and Crises (CRC) based at Mines Paris - PSL in France, the Nuclear Safety section welcomes submissions which contribute to the development of safe and sustainable nuclear energy applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Risk Assessment and Modelling Computational risk assessments and probabilistic safety analysis (PSA)

Multi-hazard and multi-unit risk aggregation

Uncertainty quantification and decision-making

Performance and safety indicators and scenario modelling Accident Analysis Investigations and insights into past incidents and near-misses

Accident progression modelling and consequence analysis

Preventative measures and lessons-learned frameworks

Severe accident management and mitigation strategies Safety Systems Design and performance of active and passive safety systems

Integration of safety systems into existing reactor frameworks

Reliability, availability, and maintainability of safety-critical components

Fail-safe design principles and redundancy strategies Human and Organisational Factors Impact of human elements and organisational culture on nuclear safety

Human reliability analysis and error reduction strategies

Safety culture assessment and improvement frameworks

Training, qualification, and competency management Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear Safety AI and machine learning for failure prediction and anomaly detection

Optimisation of safety protocols using data-driven methods

AI-assisted decision support systems for plant operators

Explainability and trustworthiness of AI applications in safety-critical environments Emerging Technologies in Safety Analysis Digital twins for real-time monitoring and safety assessment

Predictive analytics and advanced simulation techniques

High-performance computing applications in nuclear safety

Cyber-physical systems and their safety implications Decommissioning of Nuclear Facilities Safety and risk analysis throughout the decommissioning process

Methods to enhance efficiency and minimise environmental impact

Socio-economic challenges and stakeholder engagement in decommissioning

Each submission should aim to provide profound insights in advanced methods and practices in nuclear safety. We encourage contributions that not only address the technical aspects but also consider the socio-economic and environmental facets of nuclear safety.

We strive to contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), namely SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

This section stands at the forefront of the international dialogue on nuclear safety, aiming to influence both policy and practice by disseminating research to a broad audience including scientists, engineers, policymakers, and the public.