Mission & scope

Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on promoting sustainable use of the ocean through scientific and technological knowledge.

Led by Field Chief Editor Angel Borja from AZTI Foundation, Marine Research Division, Pasaia (Spain), Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability welcomes research contributions in various domains of ocean sustainability, aiming to bridge the gap between science and policy and develop practical solutions for the sustainable use of the ocean. Topics include, but are not limited to:

biodiversity protection and conservation

blue economy

ecosystem-based management approaches

global change, including mitigation and adaptation to climate change

marine spatial planning

monitoring and assessment of the ocean for a sustainable use of the resources

natural capital and ecosystem services

ocean governance, including policy, ethics, and equity

ocean health and its relationship with human health and well-being

ocean literacy

traditional and emerging maritime activities and their cumulative effects on ecosystems and their services

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions that support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 14 (to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development) and foster international collaboration on scientific research for a sustainable ocean. Special consideration will be given to contributions coming from the global south, early career scientists and indigenous scientists.

Manuscripts unrelated to the promotion of sustainable use of the ocean or those that do not align with the journal's focus on scientific and technological knowledge related to ocean sustainability will not be considered for publication.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future. The journal operates in close collaboration with sister journals, including Frontiers in Sustainability, Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management, and Frontiers in Marine Science.