Mission & scope

Blue economy is growing in recent years, and, for a sustainable use of the ocean, we need to change the relationships we maintain with it, based on a strong scientific and technological knowledge, which must be used to take informed decisions and develop feasible solutions for the problems that ocean is supporting.

FOCSU will contribute in advancing Goal 14 (to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development), of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. FOCSU will help scientists within the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, to increase the international collaboration on scientific research for a sustainable ocean.

FOCSU is an interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary journal, which brings various disciplines and sciences together (environmental, social and economic) to foster a holistic and integrated approach to address the gap between science and policy, looking for practical solutions in the sustainable use of the ocean.

For achieving that goal, FOCSU covers topics from global change (including mitigation and adaptation to climate change); biodiversity protection and conservation; blue economy; natural capital and ecosystem services (including environmental, social and economic research, especially those integrating all of them); marine spatial planning; ocean health and also its relationship with human health and well-being; traditional and emerging maritime activities and their cumulative effects in the ecosystems and their services; ocean governance (including policy, ethics, equity, etc.); ocean literacy; ecosystem-based management approaches; and many other topics in the boundary of natural and social sciences.

Being a fully open access journal, FOCSU promotes that every scientific finding, every solution (technological, legislation, etc.) proposed for the ocean problems, is fully available everywhere, contributing to achieve ethical, inclusive and sustainable use of the ocean.

FOCSU operates in close collaboration with our sister journals, Frontiers in Sustainability, Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management and Frontiers in Marine Science.