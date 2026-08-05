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AZTI Foundation, Marine Research Division
Pasaia, Spain
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability
Macquarie University
Sydney, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Sustainability in Marine Conservation Ecology
Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, IPB University
Bogor, Indonesia
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Governance
Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Pollution Assessments and Solutions