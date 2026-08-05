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Faculty of Fisheries and Marine Sciences, IPB University
Bogor, Indonesia
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Governance
IPB University
Bogor, Indonesia
Associate Editor
Marine Governance
Latvian Institute of Aquatic Ecology
Riga, Latvia
Associate Editor
Marine Governance
t-ELIKA
Venice, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine Governance