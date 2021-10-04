Scope

The Sustainability in Marine Conservation Ecology section is committed to publishing research centered on the conservation and rehabilitation of marine ecosystems for sustainable activities at sea.

Under the guidance of Dr. Melanie Bishop from Macquarie University, the Sustainability in Marine Conservation Ecology section encourages submissions across various domains of marine conservation ecology, aiming to address the complex challenges faced by marine ecosystems.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

development of new technologies and methodologies for monitoring, evaluating, and implementing marine conservation, restoration, and rehabilitation

eco-friendly and multifunctional design of marine infrastructure

financial drivers and market incentives for marine conservation and rehabilitation

integration of stakeholder perspectives and citizen science in marine conservation and rehabilitation

integration of traditional owners and knowledge sources in marine conservation and rehabilitation

key and emerging threats to marine ecosystems

legislation, strategies, and policies for marine conservation and rehabilitation

models of engagement and leadership in marine conservation

nature-based solutions

ocean observing systems to support conservation and rehabilitation

social justice and ethics issues in conservation

status of marine species, communities, and ecosystems

success and failures of scaling up marine conservation and rehabilitation

topics related to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystems Restoration

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the conservation or rehabilitation of marine ecosystems, and may address local or global challenges relevant to SDGs 14, 13, and 17.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sustainability in Marine Conservation Ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.