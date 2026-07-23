Clinical Trial
Published on 23 Jul 2026
Comparing visual outcomes in matched patients receiving a low cylinder power toric IOL or a non-toric IOL
in Lens and Cataract
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Clinical Trial
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Accepted on 13 Jul 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Case Report
Published on 01 Jul 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Perspective
Published on 12 Jun 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Review
Published on 08 May 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 28 Apr 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Brief Research Report
Published on 16 Apr 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Review
Published on 16 Mar 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Review
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Opinion
Published on 23 Feb 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 12 Feb 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 02 Feb 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Perspective
Published on 07 Jan 2026
in Lens and Cataract
Case Report
Published on 10 Dec 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Review
Published on 09 Dec 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Mini Review
Published on 17 Nov 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 31 Oct 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Review
Published on 13 Oct 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 10 Oct 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 04 Aug 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Editorial
Published on 09 May 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 04 Apr 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 19 Feb 2025
in Lens and Cataract
Original Research
Published on 02 Dec 2024
in Lens and Cataract