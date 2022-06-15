Scope

The Employee Well-being and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring a variety of forms, antecedents and consequences of employee well-being and health in organizational settings.

The Employee Well-being and Health section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organizational psychology, which address the relationship between work and employee well-being and health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

absence and retention

contemporary issues in workplace health

employee burnout and engagement

group and team processes and health in organizational contexts

health and leadership

well-being interventions and their effectiveness

work detachment

work-related stress

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing employee well-being and health, as well as their impact on organizational outcomes such as productivity, performance, job satisfaction, and staff retention.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the employee well-being and health, absence, and retention, employee burnout and engagement, health and leadership, social identification and health in organizational contexts, well-being interventions and their efficacy, work detachment, work-related stress, and contemporary issues in workplace health (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth).

The Employee Well-being and Health section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on employee well-being, health, or workplace-related factors. Studies that primarily address general health or non-work-related psychological issues without a fundamental basis in employee well-being are outside the scope of this section. Additionally, broader societal concerns that do not directly support and advance the employee well-being and health, absence, and retention, employee burnout and engagement, health and leadership, group processes and health in organizational contexts, well-being interventions and their effectiveness, work detachment, work-related stress, and contemporary issues in workplace health are also excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organizational psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.