Scope

The Organizational Justice, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the interplay between organizational justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in various settings.

Led by Dr. Charles A. (Chuck) Pierce, Dean of the School of Business and Professor of HR Management at Oakland University, the Organizational Justice, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organizational psychology, which connect these concepts to broader social and economic goals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to, the following:

cultural influences on organizational justice

diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging practices in organizations

equity in non-traditional work settings

impact of organizational justice on employee outcomes

intersectionality in the workplace

methodological advances in studying organizational justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

organizational justice and social responsibility

psychological and social antecedents and outcomes of organizational justice perceptions

relationships between technology and organizational justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

sustainable development goals and organizational practices

theoretical frameworks in organizational diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging

theoretical frameworks in organizational justice

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex and interlinked aspects of organizational justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, emphasizing their significance in traditional and non-traditional organizational environments.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the organizational justice, diversity, equity, inclusion, belonging, and SDGs 5 (Gender Equality), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organizational psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.