Scope

The Performance and Development section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of individual, group, and organizational behaviors and outputs related to performance, productivity, and development.

Led by Dr. Ronald S. Landis from Clemson University, the Performance and Development section welcomes submissions in the various domains of organizational psychology, which connect theory and practice to enhance performance and development across different levels.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

absenteeism (especially sick-leave), presenteeism, turnover, and other related topics

adaptive and creative performance

career development and management

counterproductive behavior

extra-role performance

interventions and professional strategies to increase organizational effectiveness and productivity

organizational development and transformation, with special attention to culture, leadership, and other human and social components

phenomena such as absenteeism (especially sick-leave), presenteeism, turnover, and other related topics

strategies to make employees and professionals learn and grow in their jobs

task or in-role performance

team design, leadership, and development

strategies of interventions to improve and develop teams and workgroups

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the factors influencing performance and development at individual, team, and organizational levels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the adaptive and creative performance, career development and management, counterproductive behavior, extra-role performance, interventions and professional strategies, organizational development and transformation, absenteeism, presenteeism, turnover, employee learning and growth, task or in-role performance, team design, leadership, and development, and strategies of interventions to improve and develop teams and workgroups in relation to SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

Studies analysing the contextual factors that influence productivity and performance are also welcome. The contextual factors include topics such as technology, organizational structure, work system, management approaches, policies and practices, and social components of the context such as coworkers, supervision and management, clients and other relevant agents that may influence performance.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organizational psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.